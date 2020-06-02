106 Water Club Court N

Amenities

Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach. This 2,992 sqft turnkey furnished villa features 3-bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen area, a family/games room, two-car garage, and a personal elevator. There are terraces and covered lanais on every floor to extend your living area and take advantage of the beautiful waterfront location with endless water views. The Chef's gourmet kitchen offers premium European Nolte kitchen cabinetry, Jenn-Air Euro-style appliances, quartz countertops and a large island for entertaining. The home also boasts impact windows and doors, soaring 10ft ceilings, stunning porcelain tile and hardwood flooring, outdoor kitchen and Sonos sound system.