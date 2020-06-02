All apartments in North Palm Beach
North Palm Beach, FL
106 Water Club Court N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:28 AM

106 Water Club Court N

106 Water Club Ct N · (561) 626-7000
Location

106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach. This 2,992 sqft turnkey furnished villa features 3-bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen area, a family/games room, two-car garage, and a personal elevator. There are terraces and covered lanais on every floor to extend your living area and take advantage of the beautiful waterfront location with endless water views. The Chef's gourmet kitchen offers premium European Nolte kitchen cabinetry, Jenn-Air Euro-style appliances, quartz countertops and a large island for entertaining. The home also boasts impact windows and doors, soaring 10ft ceilings, stunning porcelain tile and hardwood flooring, outdoor kitchen and Sonos sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Water Club Court N have any available units?
106 Water Club Court N has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Water Club Court N have?
Some of 106 Water Club Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Water Club Court N currently offering any rent specials?
106 Water Club Court N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Water Club Court N pet-friendly?
No, 106 Water Club Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 106 Water Club Court N offer parking?
Yes, 106 Water Club Court N does offer parking.
Does 106 Water Club Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Water Club Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Water Club Court N have a pool?
No, 106 Water Club Court N does not have a pool.
Does 106 Water Club Court N have accessible units?
No, 106 Water Club Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Water Club Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Water Club Court N has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Water Club Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Water Club Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
