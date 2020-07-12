Neighborhood Guide: North Miami
Check out the top neighborhoods in North Miami for renting an apartment: Central North Miami, City Center, Sans Souci Estates and more
- 1. Central North MiamiSee all 906 apartments in Central North MiamiVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm10 Units AvailableCentral North MiamiBiscayne1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,631950 sqft
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableCentral North Miami175 NE 127th Street175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL3 Bedrooms$2,2491325 sqft
- 2. City CenterSee all 783 apartments in City CenterVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$73 Units AvailableCity CenterLazul Apartments2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FLStudio$1,701660 sqft1 Bedroom$1,748712 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,1391000 sqft
1 of 23Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableCity Center2025 NE 164th St2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,2502 BedroomsAsk3 BedroomsAsk
- 3. Sans Souci EstatesSee all 755 apartments in Sans Souci EstatesVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm5 Units AvailableSans Souci EstatesTropicana1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL1 Bedroom$1,205596 sqft2 BedroomsAsk
1 of 23Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableSans Souci Estates11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL1 Bedroom$1,450800 sqft
- 4. Sunray EastSee all 796 apartments in Sunray EastVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm9 Units AvailableSunray EastThe Arbors2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,505810 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6401213 sqft
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableSunray East2321 NE 174th St2321 Northeast 174th Street, North Miami Beach, FL5 Bedrooms$6,000
- 5. Keystone PointSee all 803 apartments in Keystone PointVerified
1 of 8Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm5 Units AvailableKeystone PointForest Place1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL1 Bedroom$1,245943 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4701200 sqft
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableKeystone Point2243 Bayview Lane2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL5 Bedrooms$10,0002875 sqft