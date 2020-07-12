Neighborhood Guide: North Miami

Check out the top neighborhoods in North Miami for renting an apartment: Central North Miami, City Center, Sans Souci Estates and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
  1. 1. Central North Miami
    Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
    10 Units Available
    Central North Miami
    Biscayne
    1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,631
    950 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Central North Miami
    175 NE 127th Street
    175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,249
    1325 sqft
  2. 2. City Center
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    73 Units Available
    City Center
    Lazul Apartments
    2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
    Studio
    $1,701
    660 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,748
    712 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,139
    1000 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    City Center
    2025 NE 164th St
    2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,250
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. Sans Souci Estates
    See all 755 apartments in Sans Souci Estates
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    5 Units Available
    Sans Souci Estates
    Tropicana
    1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,205
    596 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Sans Souci Estates
    11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
    11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,450
    800 sqft
  4. 4. Sunray East
    See all 796 apartments in Sunray East
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    9 Units Available
    Sunray East
    The Arbors
    2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,505
    810 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,640
    1213 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Sunray East
    2321 NE 174th St
    2321 Northeast 174th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
    5 Bedrooms
    $6,000
  5. 5. Keystone Point
    See all 803 apartments in Keystone Point
    Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
    5 Units Available
    Keystone Point
    Forest Place
    1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,245
    943 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,470
    1200 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Keystone Point
    2243 Bayview Lane
    2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
    5 Bedrooms
    $10,000
    2875 sqft
