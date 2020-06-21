All apartments in North Miami
12105 Northeast 11th Place
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

12105 Northeast 11th Place

12105 Northeast 11th Place · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Property Description: Unfurnished 1 bedroom plus Den 1.5 bathrooms located on the 1st floor of Biscayne Point Condo. Includes one parking space. No pets. Minimum lease term 12 months. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $4275 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10857156. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3569252 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place have any available units?
12105 Northeast 11th Place has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12105 Northeast 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12105 Northeast 11th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 Northeast 11th Place pet-friendly?
No, 12105 Northeast 11th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12105 Northeast 11th Place does offer parking.
Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12105 Northeast 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place have a pool?
No, 12105 Northeast 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 12105 Northeast 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12105 Northeast 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12105 Northeast 11th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12105 Northeast 11th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
