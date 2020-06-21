Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Property Description: Unfurnished 1 bedroom plus Den 1.5 bathrooms located on the 1st floor of Biscayne Point Condo. Includes one parking space. No pets. Minimum lease term 12 months. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $4275 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10857156. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3569252 ]