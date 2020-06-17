All apartments in North Lauderdale
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard

7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Lauderdale North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Lovely and beautiful town-home centered in the heart of North Lauderdale. This spacious home, 2/2/1 includes updated kitchen, floors, bathrooms and washer/dryer in the unit. Conveniently located next to great schools, super markets, a nearby shopping plaza, and walking distances from Hampton Park. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3588104 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard have any available units?
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lauderdale, FL.
Is 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
