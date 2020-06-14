7909 East Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated top floor. Spacious unit which features tile floors, large closets and your own private balcony. Completely updated with new cabinets and appliances, updated bath, fresh paint throughout, lots of light and fresh air. Building has waterfront pool, private deck and recreational boat dock. Centrally located to all major highways and beach. Plenty of eclectic shops nearby as well as restaurants within walking distance or bike ride. Text LAgent for showing instructions, see broker remarks for her cell #