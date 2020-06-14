All apartments in North Bay Village
7909 East Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

7909 East Dr

7909 East Drive · (954) 850-0491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

7909 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated top floor. Spacious unit which features tile floors, large closets and your own private balcony. Completely updated with new cabinets and appliances, updated bath, fresh paint throughout, lots of light and fresh air. Building has waterfront pool, private deck and recreational boat dock. Centrally located to all major highways and beach. Plenty of eclectic shops nearby as well as restaurants within walking distance or bike ride. Text LAgent for showing instructions, see broker remarks for her cell #

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 East Dr have any available units?
7909 East Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7909 East Dr have?
Some of 7909 East Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7909 East Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 East Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7909 East Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Village.
Does 7909 East Dr offer parking?
No, 7909 East Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7909 East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 East Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7909 East Dr has a pool.
Does 7909 East Dr have accessible units?
No, 7909 East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 East Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7909 East Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7909 East Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7909 East Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
