Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher. Unit Has Central A/C and 2 Parking Spots! Both Bathrooms Have Been Fully Updated and Feature Top of the Line Finishes. Community Has an Onsite Pool! Location Offers Easy Access to All Major Roadways, Shopping, Dining, Schools and Much More! Unit is Ready to Be Rented Right Away!