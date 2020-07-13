The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida

Amenities
Discover brilliant, spacious living and Gulf Coast charm at The Coast Townhomes in Naples, Florida. Our 3 bedroom townhomes are perfectly located near Golden Gate Community Park, convenient to I-75 and within swinging distance of Forest Glen Golf & Country Club. Townhomes feature vaulted ceilings and private patios with a view to our lovely palm-studded landscape. Contemporary design and generous space complement your energetic lifestyle, with features such as a modern kitchen with inviting breakfast nook. The Coast Townhomes offers access to quality schools, along with community attractions to keep everyone active and happy. The city of Naples is a piece of paradise on the Gulf Coast, with white sugar beaches, chic shopping, and a mix of gourmet and down-home dining. The historic Naples Pier is the spot to drop a fishing line, watch the dolphins frolic, or marvel at a magnificent sunset.