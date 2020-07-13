All apartments in Naples
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida

3436 Winifred Row Ln · (239) 558-0738
Rent Special
Zero deposit required! $99.00 Flat Fee for Application and Administration Fee!
Location

3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL 34116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3104 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 3501 · Avail. now

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
Discover brilliant, spacious living and Gulf Coast charm at The Coast Townhomes in Naples, Florida. Our 3 bedroom townhomes are perfectly located near Golden Gate Community Park, convenient to I-75 and within swinging distance of Forest Glen Golf & Country Club. Townhomes feature vaulted ceilings and private patios with a view to our lovely palm-studded landscape. Contemporary design and generous space complement your energetic lifestyle, with features such as a modern kitchen with inviting breakfast nook. The Coast Townhomes offers access to quality schools, along with community attractions to keep everyone active and happy. The city of Naples is a piece of paradise on the Gulf Coast, with white sugar beaches, chic shopping, and a mix of gourmet and down-home dining. The historic Naples Pier is the spot to drop a fishing line, watch the dolphins frolic, or marvel at a magnificent sunset.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300- Up to first month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot and covered parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida have any available units?
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida has 7 units available starting at $1,519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida have?
Some of The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida currently offering any rent specials?
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida is offering the following rent specials: Zero deposit required! $99.00 Flat Fee for Application and Administration Fee!
Is The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida pet-friendly?
Yes, The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida is pet friendly.
Does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida offer parking?
Yes, The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida offers parking.
Does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida have a pool?
Yes, The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida has a pool.
Does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida have accessible units?
No, The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida does not have accessible units.
Does The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida has units with dishwashers.
