The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly basketball court carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal tennis court volleyball court

Discover brilliant, spacious living and Gulf Coast charm at The Coast Townhomes in Naples, Florida. Our 3 bedroom townhomes are perfectly located near Golden Gate Community Park, convenient to I-75 and within swinging distance of Forest Glen Golf & Country Club. Townhomes feature vaulted ceilings and private patios with a view to our lovely palm-studded landscape. Contemporary design and generous space complement your energetic lifestyle, with features such as a modern kitchen with inviting breakfast nook. The Coast Townhomes offers access to quality schools, along with community attractions to keep everyone active and happy. The city of Naples is a piece of paradise on the Gulf Coast, with white sugar beaches, chic shopping, and a mix of gourmet and down-home dining. The historic Naples Pier is the spot to drop a fishing line, watch the dolphins frolic, or marvel at a magnificent sunset.