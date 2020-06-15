733 18TH AVE S

Amenities

Charming, bright, airy, Florida style residence that overlooks waterway Duck channel. This is waterfront living at its best & you can park your boat in the backyard. Island style décor, color palette of sand, surf, rich woods, & plantation shutters throughout. Master bedroom opens to a private screened porch & enjoys the sights & sounds of living on the water. Sunny pool & deck include covered loggia, & a 63’ boat dock completes this four-bedroom, three bath residence. White sand beaches on the Gulf of Mexico awaits along with Naples Bay, Historic 13th Ave. and 5th Avenue shopping dining are all a short walk or bike ride away. This is truly a desirable location and vacation home.