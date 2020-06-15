All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

733 18TH AVE S

733 18th Avenue South · (239) 564-1882
Location

733 18th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Aqualane Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3199 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Charming, bright, airy, Florida style residence that overlooks waterway Duck channel. This is waterfront living at its best & you can park your boat in the backyard. Island style décor, color palette of sand, surf, rich woods, & plantation shutters throughout. Master bedroom opens to a private screened porch & enjoys the sights & sounds of living on the water. Sunny pool & deck include covered loggia, & a 63’ boat dock completes this four-bedroom, three bath residence. White sand beaches on the Gulf of Mexico awaits along with Naples Bay, Historic 13th Ave. and 5th Avenue shopping dining are all a short walk or bike ride away. This is truly a desirable location and vacation home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 18TH AVE S have any available units?
733 18TH AVE S has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 18TH AVE S have?
Some of 733 18TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 18TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
733 18TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 18TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 733 18TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 733 18TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 733 18TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 733 18TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 18TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 18TH AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 733 18TH AVE S has a pool.
Does 733 18TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 733 18TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 733 18TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 18TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
