Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

688 Portside DR

688 Port Side Drive · (239) 325-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

688 Port Side Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Location, location, location!!!! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is perfectly situated close to the beach and offers a Moorings Beach Pass. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment and west of 41. Guests will enjoy the spacious floor-plan, or relax in the sparkling, heated pool. The large kitchen opens to the family room and is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom offers a queen bed, flat screen TV, on suite bathroom and 2 chair reading area. The guest bedrooms offer a king bed with a Trundle in the 3rd. The family room at the kitchen area offers a sofa, love-seat with table and 4 chairs, bar stools at the kitchen counter. There is also a TV. Your well behaved pet is welcome in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Portside DR have any available units?
688 Portside DR has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 688 Portside DR have?
Some of 688 Portside DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 Portside DR currently offering any rent specials?
688 Portside DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Portside DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 688 Portside DR is pet friendly.
Does 688 Portside DR offer parking?
No, 688 Portside DR does not offer parking.
Does 688 Portside DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 Portside DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Portside DR have a pool?
Yes, 688 Portside DR has a pool.
Does 688 Portside DR have accessible units?
No, 688 Portside DR does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Portside DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 Portside DR has units with dishwashers.
