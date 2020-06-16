688 Portside DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Location, location, location!!!! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is perfectly situated close to the beach and offers a Moorings Beach Pass. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment and west of 41. Guests will enjoy the spacious floor-plan, or relax in the sparkling, heated pool. The large kitchen opens to the family room and is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom offers a queen bed, flat screen TV, on suite bathroom and 2 chair reading area. The guest bedrooms offer a king bed with a Trundle in the 3rd. The family room at the kitchen area offers a sofa, love-seat with table and 4 chairs, bar stools at the kitchen counter. There is also a TV. Your well behaved pet is welcome in this home.