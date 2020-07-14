Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach. Belvedere at Quail Run is also conveniently located near restaurants, area attractions and the famous upscale shops of Olde Naples 5th Avenue and 3rd Street South. In addition, The Waterside Shops, The Village on Venetian Bay, Coastland Mall and Bayfront all add to the ambience that is Naples, Florida! The lush greenery and beautiful landscaping provide the tranquility of tropical living combined with luxurious amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and spacious clubhouse that features gaming, billiards, and more! Plus, golfers and golfing enthusiasts will absolutely love the walking path to the private Quail Run Golf Club. In our one and two bedroom apartment homes, youll find luxurious amenities that give style and comfort to every home including granite countertops, cherry-finish cabinetry, sleek stainless-steel appliances and elegant Brazilian cherry floors with 20 inch tile. A washer and dryer is included in each apartment home, as well as a private, screened lanai.