656 Binnacle Drive

Moorings ( 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage / Private Pool ) Monthly Rate: Season $ 8,500 / off-season $ 4,000 - Gem of Naples. Turnkey furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home for annual, seasonal or off-season rental. Great location in very close to shops and restaurants. Private access to the Moorings Beach. Decorated to the "T" in Country French. 2 sitting areas on the lanai. Plenty of room for entertainment or open the lanai doors and just relax! Ready to move in all you have to bring is your toothbrush. Sleeps 8-10 with King in Master, Queen in 2nd Bedroom, 2 sleeper sofas and 1 pull out futon chair. There are TV's in living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and the kitchen/dining area. PLEASE NOTE: 3RD BEDROOM HAS SLEEPER SOFA.



(RLNE5031034)