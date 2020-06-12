All apartments in Naples
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

656 Binnacle Drive

656 Binnacle Drive · (239) 353-2879
Location

656 Binnacle Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Moorings ( 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage / Private Pool ) Monthly Rate: Season $ 8,500 / off-season $ 4,000 - Gem of Naples. Turnkey furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home for annual, seasonal or off-season rental. Great location in very close to shops and restaurants. Private access to the Moorings Beach. Decorated to the "T" in Country French. 2 sitting areas on the lanai. Plenty of room for entertainment or open the lanai doors and just relax! Ready to move in all you have to bring is your toothbrush. Sleeps 8-10 with King in Master, Queen in 2nd Bedroom, 2 sleeper sofas and 1 pull out futon chair. There are TV's in living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and the kitchen/dining area. PLEASE NOTE: 3RD BEDROOM HAS SLEEPER SOFA.

(RLNE5031034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Binnacle Drive have any available units?
656 Binnacle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples, FL.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
Is 656 Binnacle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
656 Binnacle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Binnacle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 656 Binnacle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 656 Binnacle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 656 Binnacle Drive does offer parking.
Does 656 Binnacle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Binnacle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Binnacle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 656 Binnacle Drive has a pool.
Does 656 Binnacle Drive have accessible units?
No, 656 Binnacle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Binnacle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Binnacle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Binnacle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Binnacle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
