Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:04 AM

654 12th AVE S

654 12th Avenue South · (810) 531-0350
Location

654 12th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 654 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Available for immediate occupancy and season 2021 (annual rental available)! Stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Olde Naples. Walk to the beach! Walking distance to the Naples Bay, 3rd Street South, 5th Ave, Farmers Market, City Docks and more. Experience everything Naples has to offer. Condo features new AC, walk in shower, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and fridge w/ ice maker), hurricane impact windows and doors, large flat screen TVs in every room, private balcony, all necessary kitchen utensils and dishes. Community features a beautiful courtyard, pool right across the street along with horseshoes, shuffle board, BBQ Grills, and a clubhouse. 25 minutes to SWFL airport. Storage space available too. Some fishing and beach equipment is available to use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 12th AVE S have any available units?
654 12th AVE S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 12th AVE S have?
Some of 654 12th AVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 12th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
654 12th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 12th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 654 12th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 654 12th AVE S offer parking?
No, 654 12th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 654 12th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 12th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 12th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 654 12th AVE S has a pool.
Does 654 12th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 654 12th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 654 12th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 12th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
