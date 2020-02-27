654 12th AVE S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool shuffle board bbq/grill

Available for immediate occupancy and season 2021 (annual rental available)! Stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Olde Naples. Walk to the beach! Walking distance to the Naples Bay, 3rd Street South, 5th Ave, Farmers Market, City Docks and more. Experience everything Naples has to offer. Condo features new AC, walk in shower, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and fridge w/ ice maker), hurricane impact windows and doors, large flat screen TVs in every room, private balcony, all necessary kitchen utensils and dishes. Community features a beautiful courtyard, pool right across the street along with horseshoes, shuffle board, BBQ Grills, and a clubhouse. 25 minutes to SWFL airport. Storage space available too. Some fishing and beach equipment is available to use.