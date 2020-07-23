572 11th AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool media room

Luxury Townhouse in Olde Naples. prime location within walking distance to the Naples' famous white sandy beaches, Historic 3rd Street S., Popular 5th Ave S., Fine dining and shopping, Theaters and all other events that Naples Downtown has to offers. The townhome has a private elevator and private South courtyard Pool. All rooms features French doors that open to Juliet balconies. The first floor bonus area opens into a lanai and your own private courtyard pool. Second floor includes an open family room, kitchen and dining areas and one guest bedroom. The third floor has two master suites with laundry and a steamer room. Morning walks on the beach and unforgettable sunsets are included.