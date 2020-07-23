All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

572 11th AVE S

572 11th Avenue South · (239) 292-3110
Location

572 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
pool
media room
Luxury Townhouse in Olde Naples. prime location within walking distance to the Naples' famous white sandy beaches, Historic 3rd Street S., Popular 5th Ave S., Fine dining and shopping, Theaters and all other events that Naples Downtown has to offers. The townhome has a private elevator and private South courtyard Pool. All rooms features French doors that open to Juliet balconies. The first floor bonus area opens into a lanai and your own private courtyard pool. Second floor includes an open family room, kitchen and dining areas and one guest bedroom. The third floor has two master suites with laundry and a steamer room. Morning walks on the beach and unforgettable sunsets are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 11th AVE S have any available units?
572 11th AVE S has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 11th AVE S have?
Some of 572 11th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 11th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
572 11th AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 11th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 572 11th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 572 11th AVE S offer parking?
No, 572 11th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 572 11th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 11th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 11th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 572 11th AVE S has a pool.
Does 572 11th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 572 11th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 572 11th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 11th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
