453 18th AVE S

The perfect Florida retreat!! Bring your clothes, boat, toothbrush and move-in. Located 3 blocks to the beautiful white sandy beaches, restaurants and shopping of the famous 3rd Street S and 5th Ave S in Naples. This stunning 5 bedroom + den/5 1/2 bathroom home is located on one of the most desirable streets in Aqualane Shores. All 5 bedrooms have their own PRIVATE en suite bathrooms. It has a direct access canal with no bridges to the Gulf of Mexico. This amazing home boasts over 5,000 sq. ft., a private massage parlor, pool/spa, boat dock w/lift, jet ski dock, private gym, extra large sun deck for sunbathing and entertaining, 3 separate living areas, a working wood fireplace, tiki bar with grill, 85 gallon hot water heater, full house water filtration system, circular drive for plenty of parking, endless views from the large double layer deck on back of home and plenty of space and activities to keep everyone happy and occupied during your relaxing vacation.