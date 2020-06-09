All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

453 18th AVE S

453 18th Avenue South · (239) 293-5552
Location

453 18th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Aqualane Shores

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$36,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The perfect Florida retreat!! Bring your clothes, boat, toothbrush and move-in. Located 3 blocks to the beautiful white sandy beaches, restaurants and shopping of the famous 3rd Street S and 5th Ave S in Naples. This stunning 5 bedroom + den/5 1/2 bathroom home is located on one of the most desirable streets in Aqualane Shores. All 5 bedrooms have their own PRIVATE en suite bathrooms. It has a direct access canal with no bridges to the Gulf of Mexico. This amazing home boasts over 5,000 sq. ft., a private massage parlor, pool/spa, boat dock w/lift, jet ski dock, private gym, extra large sun deck for sunbathing and entertaining, 3 separate living areas, a working wood fireplace, tiki bar with grill, 85 gallon hot water heater, full house water filtration system, circular drive for plenty of parking, endless views from the large double layer deck on back of home and plenty of space and activities to keep everyone happy and occupied during your relaxing vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 18th AVE S have any available units?
453 18th AVE S has a unit available for $36,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 18th AVE S have?
Some of 453 18th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 18th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
453 18th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 18th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 453 18th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 453 18th AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 453 18th AVE S does offer parking.
Does 453 18th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 18th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 18th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 453 18th AVE S has a pool.
Does 453 18th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 453 18th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 453 18th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 18th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
