Naples, FL
335 8th AVE S
335 8th AVE S

335 8th Avenue South · (239) 300-8779
Location

335 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated, first floor condo located right in the heart of Old Naples! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is tastefully decorated with tile throughout, new counter tops, stainless appliances and appointed with everything you could need for a comfortable stay here in Naples! Everything that brings you to Naples is at your fingertips! Only 2.5 blocks from Gulf of Mexico and minutes to the highly sought after shopping and dining on both 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity to make this your seasonal home in Naples!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 8th AVE S have any available units?
335 8th AVE S has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 8th AVE S have?
Some of 335 8th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 8th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
335 8th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 8th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 335 8th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 335 8th AVE S offer parking?
No, 335 8th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 335 8th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 8th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 8th AVE S have a pool?
No, 335 8th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 335 8th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 335 8th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 335 8th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 8th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
