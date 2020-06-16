335 8th AVE S

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, first floor condo located right in the heart of Old Naples! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is tastefully decorated with tile throughout, new counter tops, stainless appliances and appointed with everything you could need for a comfortable stay here in Naples! Everything that brings you to Naples is at your fingertips! Only 2.5 blocks from Gulf of Mexico and minutes to the highly sought after shopping and dining on both 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity to make this your seasonal home in Naples!