All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 312 2nd ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
312 2nd ST S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

312 2nd ST S

312 2nd Street South · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

312 2nd Street South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Available for 2021 Season. Ideal location - just 2 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to the famous 5th Ave in the heart of the City where all the action is (and not to mention surrounded by gorgeous mansions). Enjoy a full calendar of events on 5th & 3rd St - from art shows, music, parades and theater; plus plenty of dining & nightlife options all within in walking distance. This condo is part of a boutique enclave surrounded by plush landscape and sidewalks perfect for your morning stroll. Featuring an open floor plan with split en-suite bedrooms (Master: Queen Bed, 2nd: two twin beds which can be converted to king), both with walk-in closets. This spacious home features an enclosed Florida room full of windows that let in lots of natural light, making it the perfect setting for unwinding with a good book after a long day at the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 2nd ST S have any available units?
312 2nd ST S has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 2nd ST S have?
Some of 312 2nd ST S's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 2nd ST S currently offering any rent specials?
312 2nd ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 2nd ST S pet-friendly?
No, 312 2nd ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 312 2nd ST S offer parking?
No, 312 2nd ST S does not offer parking.
Does 312 2nd ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 2nd ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 2nd ST S have a pool?
No, 312 2nd ST S does not have a pool.
Does 312 2nd ST S have accessible units?
No, 312 2nd ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 312 2nd ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 2nd ST S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 312 2nd ST S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity