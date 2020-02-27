312 2nd ST S

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Available for 2021 Season. Ideal location - just 2 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to the famous 5th Ave in the heart of the City where all the action is (and not to mention surrounded by gorgeous mansions). Enjoy a full calendar of events on 5th & 3rd St - from art shows, music, parades and theater; plus plenty of dining & nightlife options all within in walking distance. This condo is part of a boutique enclave surrounded by plush landscape and sidewalks perfect for your morning stroll. Featuring an open floor plan with split en-suite bedrooms (Master: Queen Bed, 2nd: two twin beds which can be converted to king), both with walk-in closets. This spacious home features an enclosed Florida room full of windows that let in lots of natural light, making it the perfect setting for unwinding with a good book after a long day at the beach.