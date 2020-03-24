2190 Forrest LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled on the Bay, this 3BR+den/4BA- Aqualane Shores home appears surreal as its charm and elegance inspire you for coastal life-on-the-bay! Splashed in the vivid palette of old Florida, stylish renovations come together to deliver a tranquil and welcoming sense steeped in colorful beachy flare. The warmth and coziness of master and guest quarters gently surrender to inviting family space anchored by a roomy gourmet kitchen. This intimacy of gathering space flows seamlessly to a spacious lanai and natural setting outdoor screened-in porch and docking area supplying unrivaled water views. A most sought after Old Naples home encircled by some of the finest shopping, trendy art galleries and fine dining in all of Naples. Whether strolling down Third Street South, taking a short bike ride to the beach or watching the sunset from renowned Naples Pier, you are consistently assured that each return home will be one of complete comfort!