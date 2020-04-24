All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:21 AM

1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N

1851 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 250-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1851 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34102
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Literally the most amazing views of the Gulf. You are just steps to the sand! The lanais (2) offer complete Gulf and/or semi private views, take your pick. Master bedroom offers sliders to a private lanai, wrap around lanai from front door to side door also gives you Gulf (direct) seating to watch the birds, dolphins and fish! Two separate bedrooms offer privacy, each with ensuite bathroom, warming bar for towels, glass tiled bath in master, light bright and sunny condo. Nothing compares! You will love the community, large community pool, walk to breakfast spot, close bike ride to Olde Naples, and enjoy Edgewater Beach Hotel next door for food and fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
