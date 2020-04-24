1851 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Literally the most amazing views of the Gulf. You are just steps to the sand! The lanais (2) offer complete Gulf and/or semi private views, take your pick. Master bedroom offers sliders to a private lanai, wrap around lanai from front door to side door also gives you Gulf (direct) seating to watch the birds, dolphins and fish! Two separate bedrooms offer privacy, each with ensuite bathroom, warming bar for towels, glass tiled bath in master, light bright and sunny condo. Nothing compares! You will love the community, large community pool, walk to breakfast spot, close bike ride to Olde Naples, and enjoy Edgewater Beach Hotel next door for food and fun.