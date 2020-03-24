1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub sauna

Open for Season $18,000; $8,000 Annual. An exquisite tropical home located in the heart of Olde Naples! AvaiCharm abounds in an exotic Balinese Tiki Hut style décor. Located in the beach block in Aqualane Shores, this is truly a vacation home with so many extras. You are greeted by a thatched interior vaulted ceiling & a fireplace with Florida Keystone mantle. The great room is furnished with a gorgeous white sectional couch & oversized chairs allowing for a very comfortable space. 2 kitchens are located on the main living level with a gas stove, grill, wine cooler, cypress cabinetry & custom lighting. Wood floors, palm frond fans & soft colors of gold, rust & greens throughout all part of the tropical feel that makes this home so unique. Master suite offers a king bed, walk-in closets, master bath with a large Jacuzzi tub & spacious shower/steam room plus desk space & a screened master retreat overlooking the open pool & spa. Both guest suites share the Island theme with private baths, king size beds, custom bed coverings. A wooden deck surrounding the main living area offers an open air seating space on the front side providing plenty of sunshine & gentle Gulf breezes.