Naples, FL
1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S

1720 Gulf Shore Boulevard South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 Gulf Shore Boulevard South, Naples, FL 34102
Aqualane Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Open for Season $18,000; $8,000 Annual. An exquisite tropical home located in the heart of Olde Naples! AvaiCharm abounds in an exotic Balinese Tiki Hut style décor. Located in the beach block in Aqualane Shores, this is truly a vacation home with so many extras. You are greeted by a thatched interior vaulted ceiling & a fireplace with Florida Keystone mantle. The great room is furnished with a gorgeous white sectional couch & oversized chairs allowing for a very comfortable space. 2 kitchens are located on the main living level with a gas stove, grill, wine cooler, cypress cabinetry & custom lighting. Wood floors, palm frond fans & soft colors of gold, rust & greens throughout all part of the tropical feel that makes this home so unique. Master suite offers a king bed, walk-in closets, master bath with a large Jacuzzi tub & spacious shower/steam room plus desk space & a screened master retreat overlooking the open pool & spa. Both guest suites share the Island theme with private baths, king size beds, custom bed coverings. A wooden deck surrounding the main living area offers an open air seating space on the front side providing plenty of sunshine & gentle Gulf breezes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S have any available units?
1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S have?
Some of 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S currently offering any rent specials?
1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S pet-friendly?
No, 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S offer parking?
No, 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S does not offer parking.
Does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S have a pool?
Yes, 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S has a pool.
Does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S have accessible units?
No, 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 GULF SHORE BLVD S has units with dishwashers.
