Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

An ideal “home away from home” in Port Royal. This waterfront residence is situated on a beautifully landscaped lot with incredible wide water views of Naples Bay. The well-designed floor plan includes 4 bedrooms plus a den and 4 en-suite baths ensuring your guest’s privacy and comfort. The kitchen is outfitted with everything one needs for casual dining and lavish meals alike. The wonderful outdoor living area features a sparkling pool overlooking the bay as well as a grilling area making this the perfect place to quietly read the Sunday paper or entertain friends and family. There is also a cheerful Florida room offering another amazing sitting area with abundant natural light and a direct waterfront view through its large glass walls. Other notable home features include a security system and surround sound as well as a circular drive and attached garage with generous paved parking space for entertaining. This elegant abode is located on Galleon drive with close proximity to Gordon Drive and has all of the elements one requires to maintain a comfortable Port Royal lifestyle!