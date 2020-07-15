All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1035 3rd AVE S

1035 3rd Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
Location

1035 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$16,000

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 2264 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
NEW ON THE MARKET! This beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/Den/3 bath condominium, has exquisite detail and designer furnishings, right in the heart of Olde Naples. This 2,500 sq. ft. property, has a Great room, well- appointed gourmet kitchen, with beautiful cabinetry, granite counters/bar, and stainless appliances, and a large wrap around lanai, within a luxury building with private, secure ground level parking. Walk to all the great amenities of the historic district, with fabulous restaurants, shows, boating, and beach. The unit has a King Bed in the Master Suite, quality décor and linens, spacious closets, private bath with a walk-in shower, and separate tub. The two guest suites have Queen size beds, quality linens, spacious closets, and both have their own bath. The Den is outfitted with a comfortable couch with a sleeper bed, and TV.. This property's location within the building affords easy access to the community club room, with seating, TV, kitchen, baths, and billiards, as well as the exercise facility. Just a quick walk out to the pool/spa area, which offers plenty of seating areas, chaises, and an outdoor BBQ area. See photos to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 3rd AVE S have any available units?
1035 3rd AVE S has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 3rd AVE S have?
Some of 1035 3rd AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 3rd AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1035 3rd AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 3rd AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 1035 3rd AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1035 3rd AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1035 3rd AVE S offers parking.
Does 1035 3rd AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 3rd AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 3rd AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 1035 3rd AVE S has a pool.
Does 1035 3rd AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1035 3rd AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 3rd AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 3rd AVE S has units with dishwashers.
