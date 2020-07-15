1035 3rd AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

NEW ON THE MARKET! This beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/Den/3 bath condominium, has exquisite detail and designer furnishings, right in the heart of Olde Naples. This 2,500 sq. ft. property, has a Great room, well- appointed gourmet kitchen, with beautiful cabinetry, granite counters/bar, and stainless appliances, and a large wrap around lanai, within a luxury building with private, secure ground level parking. Walk to all the great amenities of the historic district, with fabulous restaurants, shows, boating, and beach. The unit has a King Bed in the Master Suite, quality décor and linens, spacious closets, private bath with a walk-in shower, and separate tub. The two guest suites have Queen size beds, quality linens, spacious closets, and both have their own bath. The Den is outfitted with a comfortable couch with a sleeper bed, and TV.. This property's location within the building affords easy access to the community club room, with seating, TV, kitchen, baths, and billiards, as well as the exercise facility. Just a quick walk out to the pool/spa area, which offers plenty of seating areas, chaises, and an outdoor BBQ area. See photos to appreciate!