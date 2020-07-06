All apartments in Mount Dora
915 E 11TH AVENUE

915 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

915 East 11th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Mount Dora. Renovated completely and with great care. The kitchen is a masterpiece and focal point with new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge and granite counter tops. Bedrooms have great closet space and master bath is huge with new vanity and large shower. 2nd bathroom is also renovated with new tile and vanity. Large open floor plan and rear patio. Perfect picket fence in the front yard with a covered front porch and less than 1 mile walk to downtown Mount Dora! New AC to keep you cool and comfortable this summer and washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage. This is a top notch home in one of the very best towns in Florida. Call today and come look at this charmer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have any available units?
915 E 11TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have?
Some of 915 E 11TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 E 11TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
915 E 11TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 E 11TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 915 E 11TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 915 E 11TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 E 11TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 915 E 11TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 915 E 11TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 E 11TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 E 11TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 E 11TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

