915 E 11TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Mount Dora. Renovated completely and with great care. The kitchen is a masterpiece and focal point with new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge and granite counter tops. Bedrooms have great closet space and master bath is huge with new vanity and large shower. 2nd bathroom is also renovated with new tile and vanity. Large open floor plan and rear patio. Perfect picket fence in the front yard with a covered front porch and less than 1 mile walk to downtown Mount Dora! New AC to keep you cool and comfortable this summer and washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage. This is a top notch home in one of the very best towns in Florida. Call today and come look at this charmer!