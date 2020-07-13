All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 864 Haring Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
864 Haring Ln
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

864 Haring Ln

864 Haring Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

864 Haring Lane, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Summerbrooke, two miles from downtown Mount Dora. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by an open and bright great room with plant shelves. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and over the range microwave with entertaining bar-top. Master Bedroom features a double vanity sink, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. New wood flooring throughout the home. Ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your back patio and your private fenced yard. Close to the community amenities which feature a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and fenced dog park. Convenient to the new highways with easy access to downtown Orlando and Disney within 35 minutes.

Listing Courtesy Of HEIRLOOM REALTY INTERNATIONAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Haring Ln have any available units?
864 Haring Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 864 Haring Ln have?
Some of 864 Haring Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Haring Ln currently offering any rent specials?
864 Haring Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Haring Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 Haring Ln is pet friendly.
Does 864 Haring Ln offer parking?
No, 864 Haring Ln does not offer parking.
Does 864 Haring Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 Haring Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Haring Ln have a pool?
Yes, 864 Haring Ln has a pool.
Does 864 Haring Ln have accessible units?
No, 864 Haring Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Haring Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 Haring Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 864 Haring Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 864 Haring Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach