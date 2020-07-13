All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE

7013 Pine Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7013 Pine Hollow Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with the golf course in your backyard. Bonus room has no closet but could be used as a third bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach