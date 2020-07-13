Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE
7013 Pine Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7013 Pine Hollow Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with the golf course in your backyard. Bonus room has no closet but could be used as a third bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 PINE HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
