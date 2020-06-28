544 N HIGHLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute 2bed/1bath duplex has been freshly painted and new laminate flooring installed. Less than a mile to downtown with all the shopping and entertainment as well as close to commuter roads. You can enjoy the music and dining at Jeremiah's/McGregors or walk to Mount Dora High School.