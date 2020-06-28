Cute 2bed/1bath duplex has been freshly painted and new laminate flooring installed. Less than a mile to downtown with all the shopping and entertainment as well as close to commuter roads. You can enjoy the music and dining at Jeremiah's/McGregors or walk to Mount Dora High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 544 N HIGHLAND STREET have any available units?
544 N HIGHLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 544 N HIGHLAND STREET have?
Some of 544 N HIGHLAND STREET's amenities include ceiling fan, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N HIGHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
544 N HIGHLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.