Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool

Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse. Covered parking with storage. Nice quiet community. Watch the sunsets over glorious Lake Dora. Walk to Historic Mt Dora, Enjoy the good life