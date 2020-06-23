All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 E 9TH AVENUE

401 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

401 9th Ave, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Mount Dora Cottage with a great location! Situated in Mount Dora's Historic District and just a short walk to the heart of town. So very cute, decorated to period and in keeping with the undeniable charm of the area. Surroundings are so quaint and peaceful you will not want to leave. Enclosed porch provides plenty of room to relax inside as well as does the private deck in back. Washer and Dryer are in detached garage. Everything you need is provide for your pleasure...just bring the toothbrush and some groceries. Planning to escape the rough northern winter...this could be the very best spot around! Come enjoy the Boat parade, Park and Marina Christmas lighting, Mount Dora Arts festival, shopping, lasting new friendships, walking/cycling/enjoying the outdoors or simply taking it easy in a beautiful and beyond special place. Owner would prefer a guest that requires the whole season (4 month minimum) at the $2000 a month rate but if available will rent for $2300 a month. Hurry these go quickly, call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE have any available units?
401 E 9TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 401 E 9TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 E 9TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E 9TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 E 9TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 401 E 9TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 E 9TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 E 9TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 E 9TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 E 9TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 E 9TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 E 9TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
