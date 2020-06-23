401 E 9TH AVENUE

Amenities

Adorable Mount Dora Cottage with a great location! Situated in Mount Dora's Historic District and just a short walk to the heart of town. So very cute, decorated to period and in keeping with the undeniable charm of the area. Surroundings are so quaint and peaceful you will not want to leave. Enclosed porch provides plenty of room to relax inside as well as does the private deck in back. Washer and Dryer are in detached garage. Everything you need is provide for your pleasure...just bring the toothbrush and some groceries. Planning to escape the rough northern winter...this could be the very best spot around! Come enjoy the Boat parade, Park and Marina Christmas lighting, Mount Dora Arts festival, shopping, lasting new friendships, walking/cycling/enjoying the outdoors or simply taking it easy in a beautiful and beyond special place. Owner would prefer a guest that requires the whole season (4 month minimum) at the $2000 a month rate but if available will rent for $2300 a month. Hurry these go quickly, call today.