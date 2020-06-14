All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

312 N TREMAIN STREET

312 N Tremain St · (352) 383-7104
Location

312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021. MOUNT DORA RENTAL SUITES IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN! Completely renovated in 2018 this Old Florida Classic style home in the perfect location -walk to to historical downtown shops, restaurants, waterfront, marina and boardwalk. Sit on the new covered wrap around front porch and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or cocktail at sunset and take a stroll downtown to shops, restaurants & waterfront or to the Farmers Market on Sundays! These charming one bedroom one bathroom suites are the perfect getaway. Both units have new wood look laminate flooring throughout. Living rooms have sofa's & reclining chairs with flat screen smart TV's and electric fireplaces. New kitchens have eat in area with white cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have new vanities with quartz counter tops, shower and tub with subway tile. Bedrooms feature closet, wall mounted flat screen smart TV's, queen sized bed & bedside tables. Downstairs has covered front porch, upstairs has a private screened back porch, downstairs screened back porch has a shared washer and dryer. Each unit has a private parking space in the rear. Rent included utilities, water and internet. Just bring your toothbrush and a good book, sit back and relax! April- October $1500/month November- March $2500/month call for long term/annual rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have any available units?
312 N TREMAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have?
Some of 312 N TREMAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N TREMAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
312 N TREMAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N TREMAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 312 N TREMAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 312 N TREMAIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 N TREMAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 312 N TREMAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 312 N TREMAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N TREMAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 N TREMAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 N TREMAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
