311 East Tenth Avenue

Adorable Cottage Downtown Mt Dora! - r16-had An adorable retreat in the perfect location, steps to the new Tremain walking and cycling trail, in the Historic District, on a dead end street and just a few blocks to the heart of Downtown Mount Dora. Cozy home with almost maintenance free front yard and fenced back yard. "Turn key" furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the master even has a walk in closet! A basement houses washer, dryer, additional storage. This cottage represents the laid back simplicity of days gone by and the magic of what Mount Dora offers today. Enjoy the shops, parks, restaurants and festivals all in easy walking distance. Call Michael 352-516-5166



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3442288)