311 East Tenth Avenue
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

311 East Tenth Avenue

311 East 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

311 East 10th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Adorable Cottage Downtown Mt Dora! - r16-had An adorable retreat in the perfect location, steps to the new Tremain walking and cycling trail, in the Historic District, on a dead end street and just a few blocks to the heart of Downtown Mount Dora. Cozy home with almost maintenance free front yard and fenced back yard. "Turn key" furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the master even has a walk in closet! A basement houses washer, dryer, additional storage. This cottage represents the laid back simplicity of days gone by and the magic of what Mount Dora offers today. Enjoy the shops, parks, restaurants and festivals all in easy walking distance. Call Michael 352-516-5166

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3442288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

