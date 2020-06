Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Look at this beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Many upgrades throughout the home including beautiful ceramic tile throughout the main living areas, laminate wood in the bedrooms, beautiful cabinets and granite in the kitchen, and upgraded vanities in both bathrooms. Enjoy the sunset on the community dock overlooking Lake Dora. This home is just minutes from downtown Mount Dora, Tavares, and downtown Eustis! Credit check and background check are required.