3 Bedroom plus study room, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home at 2292 Natoma Blvd, Mount Dora FL 32757 For Rent - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Newer House, the MARGATE Model by Park Square Homes is located in the beautiful Summerbrooke Subdivision with unique features and upgraded kitchen appliances and Tankless Water Heater



The house is conveniently located with easy access to US 441 and CR 46 closed to Historic Mt. Dora Historic Downtown shopping district and business area.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" exit to the right at CR. 46, drive half a mile and turn left onto the Subdivision at Sabastian St. turn right onto Natoma Blvd. The house is on the right.



