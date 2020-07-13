All apartments in Mount Dora
2292 Natoma Blvd

2292 Natoma Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Natoma Blvd, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
3 Bedroom plus study room, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home at 2292 Natoma Blvd, Mount Dora FL 32757 For Rent - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.
3 Bedroom plus study room, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home at 2292 Natoma Blvd, Mount Dora FL 32757 For Rent.

Newer House, the MARGATE Model by Park Square Homes is located in the beautiful Summerbrooke Subdivision with unique features and upgraded kitchen appliances and Tankless Water Heater

The house is conveniently located with easy access to US 441 and CR 46 closed to Historic Mt. Dora Historic Downtown shopping district and business area.
For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" exit to the right at CR. 46, drive half a mile and turn left onto the Subdivision at Sabastian St. turn right onto Natoma Blvd. The house is on the right.

(RLNE1941057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Natoma Blvd have any available units?
2292 Natoma Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 2292 Natoma Blvd have?
Some of 2292 Natoma Blvd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Natoma Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Natoma Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Natoma Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Natoma Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 2292 Natoma Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2292 Natoma Blvd offers parking.
Does 2292 Natoma Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2292 Natoma Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Natoma Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2292 Natoma Blvd has a pool.
Does 2292 Natoma Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2292 Natoma Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Natoma Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2292 Natoma Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Natoma Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Natoma Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
