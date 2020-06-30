205 E 7TH AVENUE

Amenities
DOWNTOWN MOUNT DORA! 2 blocks to the center of town! 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex unit with office/den. Bright and open living room, formal dining room, office, huge kitchen with ample counters and cabinets and plenty of space for a small breakfast table. Master bedroom/bathroom has access to the courtyard. 2nd bedroom is located through master bedroom and has it's own walk in closet. 3rd bedroom is sized for a king with walk in closet. Laundry room with 1/2 bath is located off the 1 car attached garage. Rent includes lawn service and pest control. No smoking or pets allowed.