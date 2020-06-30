205 E 7TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

DOWNTOWN MOUNT DORA! 2 blocks to the center of town! 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex unit with office/den. Bright and open living room, formal dining room, office, huge kitchen with ample counters and cabinets and plenty of space for a small breakfast table. Master bedroom/bathroom has access to the courtyard. 2nd bedroom is located through master bedroom and has it's own walk in closet. 3rd bedroom is sized for a king with walk in closet. Laundry room with 1/2 bath is located off the 1 car attached garage. Rent includes lawn service and pest control. No smoking or pets allowed.