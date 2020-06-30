All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 205 E 7TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
205 E 7TH AVENUE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

205 E 7TH AVENUE

205 East Seventh Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 East Seventh Ave, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DOWNTOWN MOUNT DORA! 2 blocks to the center of town! 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex unit with office/den. Bright and open living room, formal dining room, office, huge kitchen with ample counters and cabinets and plenty of space for a small breakfast table. Master bedroom/bathroom has access to the courtyard. 2nd bedroom is located through master bedroom and has it's own walk in closet. 3rd bedroom is sized for a king with walk in closet. Laundry room with 1/2 bath is located off the 1 car attached garage. Rent includes lawn service and pest control. No smoking or pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have any available units?
205 E 7TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have?
Some of 205 E 7TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E 7TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 E 7TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E 7TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 E 7TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 205 E 7TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E 7TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 205 E 7TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 205 E 7TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 E 7TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 E 7TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 E 7TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College