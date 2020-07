Amenities

Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo in Historic Mt. Dora. A couple blocks to downtown. Living room, kitchen with walk in pantry, bedroom and bathroom with tub/shower. Back entry with easy access to covered parking. Building has community laundry room below unit. Serenity Park and bike/walking trails are located next to the building. Walk to downtown and enjoy the year round festivals, arts, crafts, shops and restaurants. No smoking or pets allowed.