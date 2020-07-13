All apartments in Mount Dora
1745 Strathmore Circle
1745 Strathmore Circle

1745 Strathmore Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Strathmore Circle, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Loch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Lovely 3/2 with Den and tranquil waterway - Property Id: 126705

Beautiful home with tranquil waterway. You can enjoy a wonderful Florida sunset from the backyard or the family room. Breakfast bar overlooks dining area and family room. Wonderful community with lots of amenities close by , including restaurants, shops and easy access to major roads to Orlando and all the attractions, just steps to downtown historic Mount Dora! The property also has a tranquil waterway where you can enjoy a beautiful Florida sunset from the backyard or inside the living room.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

