1401 East 1st Avenue

Remodeled 1/2 duplex, nice neighborhood in Mount Dora. Convenient location just a few blocks from Hwy 441 & 46. Easy commute to Orlando, Lake Mary or the theme parks via Hwy 46, 441, 414 & 429. There is room to park two full size vehicles off street. No pets and no smoking on the property. The shared yard is fenced front and back. There are laundry hook ups off the screened patio. Mount Dora shopping and restaurants are a 15 minute walk and a 2 minute drive. Publix & Lowes are only 2.9 miles away with Walmart, Target & Office Depot a short 4.7 miles. This cute 1/2 duplex is also convenient to Mount Dora schools. Call today for an appointment. This is a must see!