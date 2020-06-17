101 N GRANDVIEW STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cable included parking

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool shuffle board guest parking

MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District. Sought-after and well maintained Southern Oaks is a 55+ community and offers two laundry rooms, heated pool, shuffleboard courts, outdoor gazebo, designated storage space, large community workshop with tools and workbench, recently remodeled rec room with kitchen, bathroom and library. Enter through the buildings covered walkway and take the elevator to the 2nd floor where you will find this lovely updated unit with pool views. Laminate wood flooring throughout welcomes you into the light filled condo with crown molding & ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen closet pantry and pass through bar to the spacious living room and dining room. Sliding doors lead to cozy and private screened porch with pool views. Master bedroom has double closets and master bathroom has been updated with dual sink vanity, fixtures and tiled walk in shower. Guest bedrooms are nicely sized and guest bathroom has shower with tub, updated vanity and fixtures. This is one of the few units with its own washer and dyer!! It also has an assigned covered parking space and there is plenty of guest parking. Fantastic location is walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants and waterfront. Conveniently located with easy access to the 429 exchange. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included! Also available for sale!