All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

101 N GRANDVIEW STREET

101 North Grandview Street · (352) 383-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District. Sought-after and well maintained Southern Oaks is a 55+ community and offers two laundry rooms, heated pool, shuffleboard courts, outdoor gazebo, designated storage space, large community workshop with tools and workbench, recently remodeled rec room with kitchen, bathroom and library. Enter through the buildings covered walkway and take the elevator to the 2nd floor where you will find this lovely updated unit with pool views. Laminate wood flooring throughout welcomes you into the light filled condo with crown molding & ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen closet pantry and pass through bar to the spacious living room and dining room. Sliding doors lead to cozy and private screened porch with pool views. Master bedroom has double closets and master bathroom has been updated with dual sink vanity, fixtures and tiled walk in shower. Guest bedrooms are nicely sized and guest bathroom has shower with tub, updated vanity and fixtures. This is one of the few units with its own washer and dyer!! It also has an assigned covered parking space and there is plenty of guest parking. Fantastic location is walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants and waterfront. Conveniently located with easy access to the 429 exchange. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included! Also available for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have any available units?
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have?
Some of 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET does offer parking.
Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET has a pool.
Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have accessible units?
No, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 N GRANDVIEW STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity