3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
235 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
195 NW 103rd St
195 Northwest 103rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
COMING SOON ! AVAILABLE JULY 2020 Beautiful and very Spacious home with Pool, Wood Deck and many amenities. Located on a 12,200 sq ft corner lot in Miami Shores.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
163 NW 101st St
163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1250 sqft
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
65 NE 95th St
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
46 NW 98th St
46 Northwest 98th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1784 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a showing of this spacious modern single family home in the sought after Miami Shores area. Home includes modern appliances, tiled floors and spacious living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
454 NE 93rd St
454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
10101 NW Miami Ct
10101 Northwest Miami Court, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2022 sqft
DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
93 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
890 NE 117th St
890 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Looking for a place to call home-sweet-home? You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom-2 bath home! Unique location is close to everything- minutes away from the beaches and Bal Harbor shopping, easy commute to downtown Miami, Miami Design District,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7552 Adventure Ave
7552 Adventure Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
Beautiful Home in the heart of Treasure Island at North Bay Village! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with terrazzo floors all throughout. Plenty of natural lights with spacious and bright open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1670 Daytonia Rd
1670 Daytonia Road, Miami Beach, FL
Enjoy stunning sunsets from this house on gated Biscayne Point Island. 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, and a chef’s kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances. Huge lap pool and a deep water dock as well as a boat lift; no fixed bridges.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11217 NE 8th Ct
11217 Northeast 8th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Cozy cottage with warmth and charm features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, combination living and dining. Great neighborhood of Biscayne Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 113th St
1155 Northeast 113th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a
