All apartments in Miami Shores
Find more places like 9405 NW 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Shores, FL
/
9405 NW 2nd Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:24 AM

9405 NW 2nd Ave

9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue · (305) 301-1690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Shores
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL 33150
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage. Updated kitchen, AC and appliances, formal living, dining, family room, large walk-in closets, impact windows, terrazzo floors and laundry. Rent includes landscaping and 50% security system. The home is conveniently located walking distance to Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and short distance to highway, US 1, Community Center and The Citadel. Avail. June 1st. Possible 3rd bedroom by converting family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have any available units?
9405 NW 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have?
Some of 9405 NW 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 NW 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9405 NW 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 NW 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9405 NW 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9405 NW 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9405 NW 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 9405 NW 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9405 NW 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9405 NW 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 NW 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9405 NW 2nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9405 NW 2nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Miami Shores 2 BedroomsMiami Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Miami Shores Apartments with GarageMiami Shores Apartments with Parking
Miami Shores Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Barry UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity