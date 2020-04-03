350 NE 107 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors. This 4/2 has two master bedrooms with large closets. This House is conveniently located to the best schools in the area, including Miami Country Day, St. Rose of Lima and Barry University. Just minutes away from all major highways, this home is also within close proximity to the Miami Shores Golf course. It’s a must see.