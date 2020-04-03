All apartments in Miami Shores
350 NE 107 Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

350 NE 107 Street

350 NE 107th St · (305) 970-7260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors. This 4/2 has two master bedrooms with large closets. This House is conveniently located to the best schools in the area, including Miami Country Day, St. Rose of Lima and Barry University. Just minutes away from all major highways, this home is also within close proximity to the Miami Shores Golf course. It’s a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 NE 107 Street have any available units?
350 NE 107 Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 NE 107 Street have?
Some of 350 NE 107 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 NE 107 Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 NE 107 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 NE 107 Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 NE 107 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 350 NE 107 Street offer parking?
No, 350 NE 107 Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 NE 107 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 NE 107 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 NE 107 Street have a pool?
Yes, 350 NE 107 Street has a pool.
Does 350 NE 107 Street have accessible units?
No, 350 NE 107 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 NE 107 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 NE 107 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 NE 107 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 NE 107 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
