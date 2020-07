Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

71 Northwest 177th Street Apt #B-214, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. SECTION 8 WELCOME! 2/2 UNIT IN SECURE BUILDING. 2ND FLOOR. UNIT HAS NEW AC UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY. INTERCOM AND GATE LAUNDRY ONSITE. GREAT LOCATION. WALLMART ACROSS THE STREET. AVAILABLE MAY 5 TH UNIT WILL BE PAINT. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625000 ]