19123 NW 36th Ave

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. Move in with first, last and security-tenant is responsible for any HOA or utility required deposits. Tenant is responsible for utilities, electric, water,sewer, cable, phone, internet. Property is professionally managed by Cosmo Management LLC.

Large backyard for entertaining and enjoying a family get together: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Miami Gardens is available. Centrally located close to supermarkets, shopping and restaurants near Hard Rock stadium. The unit is pet friendly.