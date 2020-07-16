All apartments in Miami Gardens
19123 NW 36th Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

19123 NW 36th Ave

19123 Northwest 36th Avenue · (786) 462-6766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19123 Northwest 36th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Carol City North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. Move in with first, last and security-tenant is responsible for any HOA or utility required deposits. Tenant is responsible for utilities, electric, water,sewer, cable, phone, internet. Property is professionally managed by Cosmo Management LLC.
Large backyard for entertaining and enjoying a family get together: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Miami Gardens is available. Centrally located close to supermarkets, shopping and restaurants near Hard Rock stadium. The unit is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19123 NW 36th Ave have any available units?
19123 NW 36th Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
What amenities does 19123 NW 36th Ave have?
Some of 19123 NW 36th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19123 NW 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19123 NW 36th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19123 NW 36th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19123 NW 36th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19123 NW 36th Ave offer parking?
No, 19123 NW 36th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19123 NW 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19123 NW 36th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19123 NW 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 19123 NW 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19123 NW 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19123 NW 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19123 NW 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19123 NW 36th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
