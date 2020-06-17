17335 NW 7 AV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool new construction

Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes. Only minutes away from I-95, the Turnpike, and the newly constructed Top Golf, the Sollabella community offers convenience, privacy and peace of mind. Behind the gates you will find an exercise room, pool, clubhouse, and playground ready for use and enjoyment. The unit itself boasts a large open floor plan downstairs, complete with a half bathroom for your guests. When it's time to retire, ascend the steps to either of the two suite-style bedrooms; each complete with its own bathroom. No need to carry dirty laundry around the entire house since the stackable washer and dryer are located upstairs, making it easier to live your life AND enjoy the process. See It Now!