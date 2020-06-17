All apartments in Miami Gardens
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:16 PM

17335 NW 7 AV

17335 Northwest 7th Avenue · (786) 897-4832
Location

17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Golden Glades

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
new construction
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes. Only minutes away from I-95, the Turnpike, and the newly constructed Top Golf, the Sollabella community offers convenience, privacy and peace of mind. Behind the gates you will find an exercise room, pool, clubhouse, and playground ready for use and enjoyment. The unit itself boasts a large open floor plan downstairs, complete with a half bathroom for your guests. When it's time to retire, ascend the steps to either of the two suite-style bedrooms; each complete with its own bathroom. No need to carry dirty laundry around the entire house since the stackable washer and dryer are located upstairs, making it easier to live your life AND enjoy the process. See It Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17335 NW 7 AV have any available units?
17335 NW 7 AV has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
What amenities does 17335 NW 7 AV have?
Some of 17335 NW 7 AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17335 NW 7 AV currently offering any rent specials?
17335 NW 7 AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17335 NW 7 AV pet-friendly?
No, 17335 NW 7 AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Gardens.
Does 17335 NW 7 AV offer parking?
No, 17335 NW 7 AV does not offer parking.
Does 17335 NW 7 AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17335 NW 7 AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17335 NW 7 AV have a pool?
Yes, 17335 NW 7 AV has a pool.
Does 17335 NW 7 AV have accessible units?
No, 17335 NW 7 AV does not have accessible units.
Does 17335 NW 7 AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17335 NW 7 AV has units with dishwashers.
