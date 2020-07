Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities

Welcome to Modern Living, All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental. Move with 1 month rent and 1 month depositbr Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Electric Water Heater, Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, Microwave, Other Equipment/Appliances, Washer, hurricane shutters, big backyard for your kidsiP