Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Location!! Location!! Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath 1 car garage home in Little Gables. Beautiful open Kitchen with granite and high end stainless steel appliances. Stunning marble & wood floors thru-out. Very private master bedroom with his and her California closets, Jacuzzi Tub, state of the art multi head shower and towel warmer rack. Very spacious rooms and new modern bathrooms. 1 car garage and driveway for 2 additional cars. Owners spared no expense in this beauty!!!