26755 SW 202nd Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:01 AM

26755 SW 202nd Ave

26755 Southwest 202nd Avenue · (786) 255-4747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26755 Southwest 202nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL 33031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G.H. · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Redland Estate Living! Completely furnished guest house attached to main house that is owner occupied, all you need to bring is your toothbrush! This house has all the amenities which include utilities with cable & internet, perimeter fencing & security system. This home is 2 beds / 2 baths, living & family room, fireplace, screened pool and patio. Recently renovated, has all new bedding and extra queen size air mattress located in the master bedroom closet, in addition to a fold out couch. Best of all, it's strategically located and close to both the Everglades and the FL Keys. There are lots of local places of interest, such as a Winery and the amazing Fruit & Spice Park. Open to short or long term rental. Easy to Show & Ready to Go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have any available units?
26755 SW 202nd Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have?
Some of 26755 SW 202nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26755 SW 202nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26755 SW 202nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26755 SW 202nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26755 SW 202nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave offer parking?
No, 26755 SW 202nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26755 SW 202nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 26755 SW 202nd Ave has a pool.
Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 26755 SW 202nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26755 SW 202nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 26755 SW 202nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 26755 SW 202nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
