26755 SW 202nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Redland Estate Living! Completely furnished guest house attached to main house that is owner occupied, all you need to bring is your toothbrush! This house has all the amenities which include utilities with cable & internet, perimeter fencing & security system. This home is 2 beds / 2 baths, living & family room, fireplace, screened pool and patio. Recently renovated, has all new bedding and extra queen size air mattress located in the master bedroom closet, in addition to a fold out couch. Best of all, it's strategically located and close to both the Everglades and the FL Keys. There are lots of local places of interest, such as a Winery and the amazing Fruit & Spice Park. Open to short or long term rental. Easy to Show & Ready to Go!