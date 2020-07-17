22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Amazing Townhouse in Cutler Bay 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 178893



A beautiful townhouse, located in Cutler Bay, all new, spaces for 3 cars, overlooking the pool and lake, will be controlled private entrance, located 5 minutes from the turnpike and US1, Come see !!!

Listing info courtesy of My Realty Group, LLC.

Interested?... TEXT...Giselle...(585) 880-8568

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22449-sw-102nd-ave-cutler-bay-fl-unit-a10888118/178893

Property Id 178893



(RLNE5960315)