Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118

22449 Southwest 102nd Avenue · (585) 880-8568
Location

22449 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL 33190

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10888118 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Amazing Townhouse in Cutler Bay 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 178893

A beautiful townhouse, located in Cutler Bay, all new, spaces for 3 cars, overlooking the pool and lake, will be controlled private entrance, located 5 minutes from the turnpike and US1, Come see !!!
Listing info courtesy of My Realty Group, LLC.
Interested?... TEXT...Giselle...(585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22449-sw-102nd-ave-cutler-bay-fl-unit-a10888118/178893
Property Id 178893

(RLNE5960315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have any available units?
22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have?
Some of 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 currently offering any rent specials?
22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 is pet friendly.
Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 offer parking?
No, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 does not offer parking.
Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have a pool?
Yes, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 has a pool.
Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have accessible units?
No, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 does not have accessible units.
Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22449 SW 102nd Ave A10888118 does not have units with air conditioning.
