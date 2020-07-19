18471 SW 104th St

Amenities

Custom built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Pool home for rent on 5 Acres in Miami-Dade County. This spacious home resides in West Kendall, an area commonly referred to as "North Redland". Property is surrounded by Income Groves and magnificent Royal Palm Trees. Located in an exquisite neighborhood of Luxury Homes and Horse Ranches on a no thru street. Features include: Gated Access, Huge Florida Room, Chefs Kitchen, Large Split Plan, Vaulted Ceilings with great access to Hospitals, Shopping Districts and the peace and tranquility of Country Living. Landlord maintains Pool / Jacuzzi and the yard work! The property is fenced and cross fenced with plenty of room to park all your toys. Bring your work trucks, there is no Association telling you what to do. Call the Listing Agent for a private showing.