Miami-Dade County, FL
18471 SW 104th St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

18471 SW 104th St

18471 Southwest 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18471 Southwest 104th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33196

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Custom built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Pool home for rent on 5 Acres in Miami-Dade County. This spacious home resides in West Kendall, an area commonly referred to as "North Redland". Property is surrounded by Income Groves and magnificent Royal Palm Trees. Located in an exquisite neighborhood of Luxury Homes and Horse Ranches on a no thru street. Features include: Gated Access, Huge Florida Room, Chefs Kitchen, Large Split Plan, Vaulted Ceilings with great access to Hospitals, Shopping Districts and the peace and tranquility of Country Living. Landlord maintains Pool / Jacuzzi and the yard work! The property is fenced and cross fenced with plenty of room to park all your toys. Bring your work trucks, there is no Association telling you what to do. Call the Listing Agent for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18471 SW 104th St have any available units?
18471 SW 104th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami-Dade County, FL.
What amenities does 18471 SW 104th St have?
Some of 18471 SW 104th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18471 SW 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
18471 SW 104th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18471 SW 104th St pet-friendly?
No, 18471 SW 104th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 18471 SW 104th St offer parking?
No, 18471 SW 104th St does not offer parking.
Does 18471 SW 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18471 SW 104th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18471 SW 104th St have a pool?
Yes, 18471 SW 104th St has a pool.
Does 18471 SW 104th St have accessible units?
No, 18471 SW 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 18471 SW 104th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18471 SW 104th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18471 SW 104th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18471 SW 104th St does not have units with air conditioning.
