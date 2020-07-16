All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Find more places like 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami-Dade County, FL
/
15546 Southwest 23rd Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

15546 Southwest 23rd Lane

15546 SW 23rd Lane · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15546 SW 23rd Lane, Miami-Dade County, FL 33185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15546 Southwest 23rd Lane, Miami, FL 33185 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to 15546 SW 23rd Ln Miami FL 33185 Could this be your dream home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances and chic, white cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Home Features & Amenities Long Lease Terms Tile Fenced Yard Garage Open Floorplan Patio Air Conditioning [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3602680 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have any available units?
15546 Southwest 23rd Lane has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have?
Some of 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15546 Southwest 23rd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane offers parking.
Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have a pool?
No, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have accessible units?
No, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15546 Southwest 23rd Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd
Miami, FL 33179
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St
Miami, FL 33125
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWest Little River, FLSurfside, FLWest Park, FLOjus, FLMiami Lakes, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Bal Harbour, FLGladeview, FLIves Estates, FLMiami Shores, FLEl Portal, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLCountry Club, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity