15546 Southwest 23rd Lane, Miami, FL 33185 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to 15546 SW 23rd Ln Miami FL 33185 Could this be your dream home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances and chic, white cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Home Features & Amenities Long Lease Terms Tile Fenced Yard Garage Open Floorplan Patio Air Conditioning [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3602680 ]