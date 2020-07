Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2019 BUILD. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHS RIGHT NEXT TO BISCAYNE PARK. DESIGNED WITH OPEN FLOOR PLANS, THE LATEST IN GREEN CONSTRUCTION, IMPACT WINDOWS, MASTER BATHROOM AND BEDROOM SUITE, FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS, SECURITY DOORS, ADT ALARM SECURITY, SMART THERMOSTAT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY WITH WASHER AND DRYER, AND MUCH MORE. WHOLE FOODS AND ALDI MARKETS NEARBY. A MUST SEE! TO BE DELIVERED NOVEMBER 2019!