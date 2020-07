12001 SW 274th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, INCLUDING WATER/SEWER/TRASH AND LAWN SERVICE. FIRST AND LAST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN. ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PROCESS CAN TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993